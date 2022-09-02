suterusu Market Cap Hits $1.88 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (SUTER) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 9% against the dollar. suterusu has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $24,266.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get suterusu alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,920.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00131463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00034385 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00086183 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

suterusu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.