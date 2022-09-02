Swap Reaches Market Capitalization of $59,386.09 (XWP)

Swap (XWP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Swap has a total market cap of $59,386.09 and $6.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Swap has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 86.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.52 or 0.00985943 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00830357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015877 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,680,697 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

