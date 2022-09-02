Swarm Fund Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,323.00 (SWM)

Swarm Fund (SWM) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Swarm Fund has a market cap of $612,806.41 and approximately $1,323.00 worth of Swarm Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm Fund coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swarm Fund has traded up 60% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Swarm Fund

Swarm Fund (SWM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Swarm Fund’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm Fund is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swarm Fund is www.swarm.fund. The official message board for Swarm Fund is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm Fund’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swarm Fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation.SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.”

