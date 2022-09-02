Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Ready Capital worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ready Capital by 9.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RC shares. TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NYSE:RC opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $16.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.16%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.29%.

In other Ready Capital news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $41,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

