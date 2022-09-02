Swiss National Bank Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of EchoStar worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SATS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EchoStar by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,609,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,275,000 after purchasing an additional 73,466 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SATS. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

