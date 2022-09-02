Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of ADTRAN worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADTN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in ADTRAN by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADTN shares. Cowen increased their price objective on ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -128.57%.

In other ADTRAN news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $652,984.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,609 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

