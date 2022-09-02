Swop (SWOP) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

Swop (SWOP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Swop has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $24,157.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Swop coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00004467 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.83 or 0.01230456 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828517 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015823 BTC.
Swop Profile
Swop’s total supply is 2,574,655 coins and its circulating supply is 2,490,235 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.
Buying and Selling Swop
