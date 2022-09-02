Sylo Tops One Day Volume of $380,002.00 (SYLO)

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Sylo has a market capitalization of $8.09 million and approximately $380,002.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sylo coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sylo has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sylo Coin Profile

SYLO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io.

Sylo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

