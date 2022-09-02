Synapse Network (SNP) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

Synapse Network (SNP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Synapse Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse Network has a market cap of $1.31 million and $10,876.00 worth of Synapse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Synapse Network has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synapse Network Profile

Synapse Network’s total supply is 199,275,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,947,883 coins. Synapse Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Synapse Network

