SYNC Network (SYNC) One Day Volume Tops $183.00

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $183.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00226754 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008125 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00434607 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,588,555 coins and its circulating supply is 116,179,972 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

