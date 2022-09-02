Synthetify Price Reaches $0.15 (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Synthetify coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetify has a market cap of $825,121.10 and $98,206.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Synthetify has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00029121 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00086718 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00040266 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify (SNY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.

Synthetify Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on Solana, Synthetify is a Decentralized synthetic assets exchange.Synthetify platform leverages Solana blockchain infrastructure to enable ultimate trading experience with sub-second settlement time.Pyth network provides constant flow of price updates aggregated from the most trusted parties.You can use Synthetify platform on any device. Synthetify does not hold your assets. You always retain full ownership of your account and all your synthetic assets.Telegram | Discord | Github Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

