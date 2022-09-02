Syntropy (NOIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.78 Million

Syntropy (NOIA) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for about $0.0593 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $34.78 million and approximately $72,100.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Syntropy has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,359.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00133038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00035266 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00084851 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,921,775 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syntropy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

