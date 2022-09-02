TABOO TOKEN 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $130,167.00 (TABOO)

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, TABOO TOKEN has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TABOO TOKEN has a market cap of $16.18 million and approximately $130,167.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TABOO TOKEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.37 or 0.01522364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00830690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015747 BTC.

About TABOO TOKEN

TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2.

Buying and Selling TABOO TOKEN

