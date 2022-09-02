Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.94.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TALO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Stock Down 4.9 %

Talos Energy stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $212,600.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,291,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,173,743.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 356,002 shares of company stock worth $7,928,611. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,091,000. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 772.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 97,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 86,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at $224,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.