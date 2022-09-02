Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth about $8,795,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 316,963 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,520,000 after acquiring an additional 211,856 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,716,000 after acquiring an additional 209,406 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,058,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,406,000 after acquiring an additional 169,086 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

SKT opened at $15.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $105.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point decreased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

