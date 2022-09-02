Tap Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (XTP)

Tap (XTP) traded up 38.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Tap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $307,980.12 and $124.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tap has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,290.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00133086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035307 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00084807 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d.

Buying and Selling Tap

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.