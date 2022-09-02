Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $10,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. TheStreet upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY stock opened at $371.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $344.66 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

