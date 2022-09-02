Telos Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Telos has a total market capitalization of $49.53 million and $1.24 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Telos has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Telos coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000920 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000311 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00104553 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

