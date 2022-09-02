Teloscoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $75.00 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $580,107.75 and approximately $75.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00096063 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00021305 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00262095 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00023387 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002688 BTC.

About Teloscoin

Teloscoin (CRYPTO:TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

