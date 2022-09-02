TEN Price Tops $0.0095 (TENFI)

TEN (TENFI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. TEN has a market capitalization of $502,248.62 and $11,162.00 worth of TEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TEN has traded down 23% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.01507821 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828428 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015773 BTC.
TEN Profile
TEN’s total supply is 256,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,984,643 coins. TEN’s official Twitter account is @tenfinance.
TEN Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for TEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.