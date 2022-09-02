TEN Price Tops $0.0095 (TENFI)

TEN (TENFI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. TEN has a market capitalization of $502,248.62 and $11,162.00 worth of TEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TEN has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TEN Profile

TEN’s total supply is 256,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,984,643 coins. TEN’s official Twitter account is @tenfinance.

TEN Coin Trading

