Tenaz Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tenaz Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Tenaz Energy alerts:

Tenaz Energy Stock Down 6.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company held 85.7% working interest in 36,208 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; a 52.4% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property; and a 87.5% working interest in 7,175 acres of land in the Entice area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.