Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Trading Up 51.2% This Week

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 51.2% higher against the dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $37.67 million and approximately $59.35 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,948.39 or 1.00038631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00131680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034640 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00086081 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 767,287,930 coins. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

