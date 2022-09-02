Terracoin (TRC) Hits Market Cap of $337,246.90

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $337,246.90 and approximately $43.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,987.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.20 or 0.00581357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00267094 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016947 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terracoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

