Terran Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.17 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Terran Coin has a total market capitalization of $75.17 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terran Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.18 or 0.00015915 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Terran Coin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.00 or 0.01497466 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002267 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828999 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015560 BTC.
Terran Coin Coin Profile
Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 coins. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin.
Buying and Selling Terran Coin
