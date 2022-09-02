The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL opened at $121.39 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

