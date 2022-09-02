The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Plans $0.02 Dividend

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0179 per share by the bank on Monday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.

Bank of East Asia Stock Performance

BKEAY opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. Bank of East Asia has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

