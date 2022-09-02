The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $406.54

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 406.54 ($4.91) and traded as low as GBX 391 ($4.72). The City of London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 392 ($4.74), with a volume of 1,343,254 shares traded.

The City of London Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 593.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 406.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 408.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Get The City of London Investment Trust alerts:

The City of London Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 29.02%.

About The City of London Investment Trust

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.