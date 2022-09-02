The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after buying an additional 327,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,639,000 after buying an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,335,000 after purchasing an additional 76,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,766,000 after purchasing an additional 178,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,428,000 after purchasing an additional 128,699 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $145.90 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.91.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 126.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.