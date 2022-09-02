The Corgi of PolkaBridge Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,169.00 (CORGIB)

The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CORGIB) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One The Corgi of PolkaBridge coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Corgi of PolkaBridge has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. The Corgi of PolkaBridge has a market capitalization of $128,824.80 and approximately $2,169.00 worth of The Corgi of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 581.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,468.25 or 0.27551217 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833986 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016049 BTC.

The Corgi of PolkaBridge Profile

The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s total supply is 55,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,970,127,068,717 coins. The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge.

The Corgi of PolkaBridge Coin Trading

