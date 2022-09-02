The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $318.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $251.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,168 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,264 over the last 90 days. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

