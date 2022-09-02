The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,134.14

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,134.14 ($13.70) and traded as high as GBX 1,546 ($18.68). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 1,546 ($18.68), with a volume of 346,199 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded The Go-Ahead Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,537.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,134.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £667.52 million and a PE ratio of -14.56.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides road and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, UK Rail, and International Rail. The company offers bus operation services; and rail replacement, sub-leasing of rolling stock, maintenance and cleaning, and other contracted services.

