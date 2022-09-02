The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EOAN. Bank of America set a €12.10 ($12.35) price objective on E.On in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.00) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.46) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Price Performance

FRA:EOAN opened at €8.52 ($8.69) on Tuesday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($11.02). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.72.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.