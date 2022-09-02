The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Givaudan from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Givaudan from CHF 3,250 to CHF 3,180 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Givaudan from CHF 4,500 to CHF 3,800 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,495.00.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $62.20 on Thursday. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.99.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.