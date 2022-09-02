The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 2.2 %

GBX opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $908.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

Several research firms have commented on GBX. Bank of America lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Antonio O. Garza bought 8,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,947.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 119,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $3,777,451.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 470,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,850,472.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Antonio O. Garza acquired 8,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $249,947.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,566 shares of company stock worth $7,603,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 46,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Further Reading

