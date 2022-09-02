The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Trimmed by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,392,539.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,205 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $141.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.58. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

