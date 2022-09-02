The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives $74.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Timken to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Timken Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 4,865.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TKR opened at $62.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.58. Timken has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Timken will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also

