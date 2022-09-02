The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on COCO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America raised Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

In other Vita Coco news, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,731. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at $157,731. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $447,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,240. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vita Coco by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $14.40 on Friday. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.42 million and a P/E ratio of 60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Vita Coco had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

