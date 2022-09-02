THEKEY 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $185,937.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. THEKEY has a market cap of $707,069.88 and $185,937.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000266 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THEKEY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

