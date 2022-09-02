Theta Fuel Trading Down 13.9% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $311.78 million and $9.66 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0588 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00095717 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00021095 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00260536 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00023656 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.

