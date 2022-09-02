Theta Fuel Trading Down 13.9% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $311.78 million and $9.66 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0588 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00095717 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00021095 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001484 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00260536 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00023656 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000158 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002658 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000517 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.