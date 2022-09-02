TheVig Market Capitalization Hits $772,961.47 (VIG)

TheVig (VIG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, TheVig has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. TheVig has a total market cap of $772,961.47 and approximately $11.00 worth of TheVig was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TheVig coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

KATZ Token (KATZ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheVig Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. TheVig’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,338,355 coins. TheVig’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TheVig is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. TheVig’s official website is vigor.ai.

Buying and Selling TheVig

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheVig directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TheVig should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TheVig using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

