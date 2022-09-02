TheVig (VIG) Price Down 16.3% This Week

TheVig (VIG) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, TheVig has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TheVig coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TheVig has a total market cap of $772,961.47 and approximately $11.00 worth of TheVig was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TheVig alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

KATZ Token (KATZ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheVig Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. TheVig’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,338,355 coins. TheVig’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TheVig is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. TheVig’s official website is vigor.ai.

Buying and Selling TheVig

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheVig directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TheVig should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TheVig using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TheVig Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TheVig and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.