Thisoption Price Down 42.4% This Week (TONS)

Thisoption (TONS) traded down 62.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Thisoption coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. Thisoption has a market cap of $154,404.45 and approximately $19.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thisoption has traded down 42.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,879.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.60 or 0.14195937 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00813516 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015662 BTC.

Thisoption Coin Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thisoption’s official website is extons.io.

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

