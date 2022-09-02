Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRI opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.45. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $123.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 183.51%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

