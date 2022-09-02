Tidex Token (TDX) Price Hits $0.17

Tidex Token (TDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Tidex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $444,817.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.20 or 0.01524125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00829376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015924 BTC.

Tidex Token Coin Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,465,915 coins. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

