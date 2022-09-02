Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.06. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21.

Insider Activity at Timberland Bancorp

In related news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $32,130.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 170,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

