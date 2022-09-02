Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Timberland Bancorp Price Performance
Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.06. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21.
Insider Activity at Timberland Bancorp
In related news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $32,130.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp
Timberland Bancorp Company Profile
Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Timberland Bancorp (TSBK)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.