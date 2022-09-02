Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.70

Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.70 and traded as low as $11.67. Tiptree shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 39,235 shares traded.

Tiptree Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $416.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Tiptree

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.81%.

In related news, President Randy Maultsby sold 31,247 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $349,966.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiptree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Tiptree in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Tiptree in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Tiptree in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

(Get Rating)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.