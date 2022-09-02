TitanSwap (TITAN) One Day Volume Tops $6.15 Million

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $56.17 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00005200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,225.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00133031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00034965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00085304 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

