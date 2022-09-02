TNC Coin Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TNC Coin has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. TNC Coin has a market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $933,101.00 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00029020 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00041554 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00083720 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000158 BTC.

TNC Coin (CRYPTO:TNC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup.

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet.As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TNC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

