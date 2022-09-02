Todd J. Vasos Sells 108,537 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $242.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.47. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.46.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

