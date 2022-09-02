Tokamak Network Market Capitalization Achieves $4.79 Million (TON)

Tokamak Network (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Tokamak Network coin can currently be bought for $1.76 or 0.00008628 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tokamak Network has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Tokamak Network has a market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $624,344.00 worth of Tokamak Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,359.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004402 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002512 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00133038 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00035266 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00084851 BTC.
Tokamak Network Coin Profile
TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Tokamak Network’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,340 coins. The official website for Tokamak Network is tokamak.network. Tokamak Network’s official Twitter account is @tokamak_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tokamak Network Coin Trading
